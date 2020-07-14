Kevin Strijbos onder het mes en mist de herstart van het seizoen: "Twee weken geleden kon ik niet meer rijden"

Kevin Strijbos geopereerd voor een hernia
Wanneer de motorcross straks hervat, zal dat zonder Kevin Strijbos zijn. Aanslepende rugklachten hebben uiteindelijk geresulteerd in een operatie. Door de timing van deze operatie is het onmogelijk om fit te geraken voor de herstart van het seizoen.
"Ik zal er niet bij zijn wanneer de MXGP opnieuw van start gaat", verkondigt Strijbos op Instagram. "Ik ben gisteren geopereerd voor een hernia. Ik had er last van sinds januari. Omdat we niet wisten wanneer we terug zouden opstarten, had ik nog geen operatie laten uitvoeren."
Strijbos had geopteerd voor een andere aanpak. "Ik probeerde het te doen genezen met injecties, physio, acupunctuur." Inmiddels was de situatie echter verergerd. "Twee weken geleden kon ik niet meer rijden, een operatie was dus nodig. "
Unfortunatly i will not be lining up when @mxgp starts again in Kegums because of an operated Hernia repair yesterday. I struggled with it since january and because the races always got postponed and we didnt know when we would start again i decided not to get the operation done and tried everything to let it heal and make it better with injection, physio, acupuncture,.... but 2weeks ago i did hurt it more and couldnt ride anymore. So in the end i needed to get the operation. Its a shame as we did a lot of testing during the break and i felt we made good progress with our setup. But it is what it is and im gonna let it heal and be back on the bike when im aloud. Thanks to Dr. Kris De Smedt who did the operation and all the people, docters, physiotherapist who helped me. We will come back, dont worry. #Hens #Galvin #calcontrol @hensnv @johannes_bikes @just1racing @formaboots @ortema.de @motul @tbsconversions @motuldeutschland @mikametals @blackbird_racing @akrapovic @dunlopmoto @getdatait @hinsonracing @kyb_by_technical_touch @danielcrowerracing @haan_wheels @excelrim @vertexpistons @rynopower @wurth_be @stielergruppe.mx @polisportplastics @crm_compositi_mx @twin_air @empirelogomats @fietsen_schenk @paulsannenmotorhomes @suzukiracing 📸 @kvhproductions
Zonde. Op sportief gebied zag het er immers niet slecht uit. "Het is jammer, want ik voelde tijdens tests dat we progressie aan het maken waren. Maar het is wat het is en ik zal terug op de motor zitten als ik volledig hersteld ben."
