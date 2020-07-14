Kevin Strijbos onder het mes en mist de herstart van het seizoen: "Twee weken geleden kon ik niet meer rijden"

Wanneer de motorcross straks hervat, zal dat zonder Kevin Strijbos zijn. Aanslepende rugklachten hebben uiteindelijk geresulteerd in een operatie. Door de timing van deze operatie is het onmogelijk om fit te geraken voor de herstart van het seizoen.

"Ik zal er niet bij zijn wanneer de MXGP opnieuw van start gaat", verkondigt Strijbos op Instagram. "Ik ben gisteren geopereerd voor een hernia. Ik had er last van sinds januari. Omdat we niet wisten wanneer we terug zouden opstarten, had ik nog geen operatie laten uitvoeren."

Strijbos had geopteerd voor een andere aanpak. "Ik probeerde het te doen genezen met injecties, physio, acupunctuur." Inmiddels was de situatie echter verergerd. "Twee weken geleden kon ik niet meer rijden, een operatie was dus nodig. "

Zonde. Op sportief gebied zag het er immers niet slecht uit. "Het is jammer, want ik voelde tijdens tests dat we progressie aan het maken waren. Maar het is wat het is en ik zal terug op de motor zitten als ik volledig hersteld ben."