Herbekijk het fantastische inhaalmanoeuvre van Carlos Sainz in de laatste ronde in Abu Dhabi
Foto: © photonews
Afgelopen weekend stond in Abu Dhabi de GP van het seizoen op het programma. Carlos Sainz deed in de allerlaatste ronde nog een fameus inhaalmanoeuvre, maar dat was op tv niet te zien.
Carlos Sainz eindigde uiteindelijk op een tiende plaats in Abu Dhabi, Lewis Hamilton won de race voor Max Verstappen en Charles Leclerc.
"Did I send it?!" 🤯 📨— McLaren (@McLarenF1) December 2, 2019
Re-watch that epic last lap move from @Carlossainz55 to seal 6th place in the driver standings. #AbuDhabiGP pic.twitter.com/dLH8Fsc7B9
